Martina McBride is slamming sexist country music radio which, according to one consultant, won’t get good ratings unless you take women of the rotation. McBride took to Facebook after Keith Hill, a consultant for more than 300 country music radio stations, told Country Aircheck magazine, “If you want to make ratings in Country radio, take females out.” Hill went on to anger McBride by saying, “Trust me, I play great female records and we’ve got some right now; they’re just not the lettuce in our salad. The lettuce is Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and artists like that. The tomatoes of our salad are the females.”

McBride, who has sold millions of records, has rightfully taken offense, and wrote on Facebook, “Wow…..just wow.” She asks her 1.7 million Facebook followers, many of whom are women, “Do you not like to hear other women singing about what you are going through as women?” The singer notes, “To me, country music is about relating. Someone relating to what you are really going through on a day to day basis in your life.”

According to Hill, if a radio station is going to play a female country music artist, put on a male musician right afterwards. McBride relates how the consultant said putting two women on the radio back-to-back is a real “no-no.” Tell us what you think about what the radio consultant said about playing female country music artists on the airwaves, as well as McBride’s response?

