Music superstar Mary J. Blige will soon be appearing in a big screen project from writer-director Tyler Perry.

Blige has been cast in "I Can Do Bad All By Myself," based on the 1999 play that first introduced Perry's Madea character, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The singer will play a performer who manages a nightclub and Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson will co-star as her friend, the trade paper reports.

"I Can Do Bad All By Myself" is scheduled to hit theaters in September.

