A decade and two daughters later, infamous former teacher Mary Kay Letourneau and her student-turned-lover-turned-husband Vili Fualaau are still going strong.

The controversial couple recently sat down with Barbara Walters for an exclusive interview airing on 20/20 Friday, in which they're set to share intimate details about their relationship ahead of their 10th wedding anniversary this May. Letourneau, now 53, served seven and a half years in prison starting in 1998 for her intimate relationship with Fualaau, now 31. At the start of their relationship, she was 34, while Fualaau was her 13-year-old student.

According to ABC News, Letourneau surprisingly plans to teach again. She's also trying to have her status as a registered sex offender lifted. For his part, Fualaau discussed his struggle with alcoholism, depression, and "why he believes the system failed him while he was still a minor."

The couple also introduced the world to their two teenage daughters Audrey and Georgia for the first time. Audrey was born while Letourneau was out on bail in May 1997, and Georgia was born while she was still serving her sentence in 1998. Letourneau also has four children from her first marriage. As ABC notes, the girls "are now older than Vili when he conceived them."

Letourneau and Fualaau were married on May 20, 2005 in Washington, after Fualaau filed a motion in court requesting a reversal of the no-contact order against his now-wife. The two are still together to this day.

"I mean, I just love to sit back and watch him with our girls," the former schoolteacher told Dateline about her husband in 2006. "Even how he interacts with my older children ... and how he takes care of our girls, but part of why we are together, is the way we both see just people in general. And, so that extends to my children. He's an amazing father."

Barbara will certainly be asking the infamous couple all the tough questions.

