Matt Damon is apologizing for his comments about racial diversity, but also suggesting they were taken out of context and arguing that there are now benefits to what he said.

As Gossip Cop reported, Damon came under fire earlier this week when the season premiere of "Project Greenlight" featured him arguing about racial diversity with black movie producer Effie Brown. During a group discussion about one of the possible film projects, Brown pointed out that the only black character in the entire script is a prostitute who gets slapped by a white pimp, and suggested the director handle the scene delicately, and that producers should consider picking an ethnically diverse finalist.

Damon, however, fired back, "When we talk about diversity, you do it in the casting of the film, not the casting of the show." He added in a confessional that he was "glad Effie flagged the issue of diversity for all of us," but that he believed participants should be chosen on "merit," leaving "all other factors out if it."

The Oscar winner was ripped on social media for coming off as tone-deaf to the problems of inclusion, and the lack of diversity in filmmaking. Now, in a statement released Wednesday, Damon says, "I believe deeply that there need to be more diverse filmmakers making movies. I love making movies. It's what I have chosen to do with my life and I want every young person watching 'Project Greenlight' to believe that filmmaking is a viable form of creative expression for them too."

"My comments were part of a much broader conversation about diversity in Hollywood and the fundamental nature of 'Project Greenlight,' which did not make the show," continues Damon. ";I am sorry that they offended some people, but, at the very least, I am happy that they started a conversation about diversity in Hollywood."

The star adds, "That is an ongoing conversation that we all should be having."