Entertainment Tonight.

Ann Curry commented on the recovery of her "Today" show cohost, Matt Lauer, after he underwent surgery for a separated shoulder.

The Associated Press reported yesterday that the 51-year-old flipped over his bike's handlebars when a deer jumped in front of him.

Ann said on the NBC morning show that Lauer's operation went "very well" but that he is probably still in "a lot of pain."

Lauer's fill-in, Lester Holt, said Lauer is still hoping to return to the "Today" show later this week.