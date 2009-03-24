Matt Lauer has shoulder surgery after bike spill
NEW YORK (AP) -- Matt Lauer is recovering from surgery to repair the shoulder he separated when he fell off his bike while avoiding a deer that jumped in his path.
"Today" show news anchor Ann Curry says the operation went "very well," but Lauer is probably in "a lot of pain."
Lauer's fill-in, Lester Holt, said on Tuesday's show that Lauer hopes to be back later this week.
Holt held up a headline in the New York Daily News that read: "Matt Goes Splat."
Lauer was riding his bike on Long Island last weekend when a deer jumped in his path. The 51-year-old "Today" show host flew over the handlebars. NBC says Lauer was wearing a helmet.
