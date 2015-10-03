Amber Rose is not a fan of slut shaming. In fact, she hates it so much that she's organized her own empowering movement, the Amber Rose Slut Walk, held on Saturday in Los Angeles.

The feminist event was hosted by the Amber Rose Foundation, the 31-year-old model's non-profit organization that aims to fight back against sexual injustice, victim blaming, rape, sexual assault, derogatory labeling and gender inequality.

NEWS: Amber Rose Shuts Down Matt McGorry in 'Walk of No Shame' Sketch

One celebrity that is just as passionate about feminism as Rose is actor Matt McGorry, who spoke at the event. On stage, he encouraged the hundreds of supporters in the crowd "to take a stand and have a voice."

NEWS: Matt McGorry is Super Serious About Feminism

McGorry also posted a selfie during the event alongside Zelda Williams, daughter of the late Robin Williams, along with actress Michelle Trachtenberg and Kendrick Sampson.

"Forehead vein bursting with gratitude for these peeps and everyone who came 4 the #SlutWalk," he tweeted.

McGorry has been very vocal about his support of feminism lately, which he proudly expressed to ETonline in June. "I think you can be a feminist and not necessarily identify as one, which is what I think I had been for my entire life up until a few months ago," the "Orange Is The New Black" star said. "I realized the term feminist is actually less convoluted than I imagined it to be."

"I don't know exactly what I imagined it was," he added. "But I know that if you'd asked me, I'd probably have said, 'Uh, I don't know, I don't think so.' I believe in gender equality. Being a feminist is for both women AND men. I AM A FEMINIST."

Plus-size model Tess Holliday also took to social media during Saturday's event to educate her followers on the movement's importance, which is near and dear to her heart. "Everyone that is condemning @slutwalk_la educate yourselves," she tweeted. "I was a victim of rape twice & am so grateful to events like this."

PHOTOS: Zelda Williams Hopeful Message One Year After Her Father Robin Williams' Death

"Never let someone shame you about your body, sexuality, etc.," she shared on Facebook. "NO means NO. Our clothing isn't your consent. Educate yourselves."

NEWS: Amber Rose Response to Kanye West's '30 Showers' Diss

"ET" spoke to Rose in May, and she explained just how much organizing this event has meant to her. "I've put a lot of time and effort into the slut walk," she said. "I feel a lot of women go through [these things], and we're scared to talk about it. This just brings awareness to a lot of men and women that it actually happens every single day. It has happened to me on so many different levels, so I'm really passionate about it."

"I think a lot of people didn't fully understand it at first," she added. "[But] Neyo, Nicki Minaj, Nick Cannon, all of my Rosebuds out there that donated 10, 5, 20 dollars, any little pocket change that they had because they really do believe in me and believe that there needs to be awareness. I appreciate everyone that donated. It's amazing!"

WATCH: Amber Rose Embraces Negativity With Shocking MTV VMAs Outfit

Throughout the day, Rose posted a series of photos from the event to her Instagram. One in particular, a shot of her mother holding a sign that reads, "F--- Yo 30 Showers," is a stab at ex-boyfriend Kanye West.

Back in February, West, who dated the model for two years starting in 2008, slammed Rose in a radio interview on Power 106.1's The Breakfast Club. "It's very hard for a woman to want to be with someone that was with Amber Rose," the 38-year-old-rapper said. "I had to take 30 showers before I got with Kim."