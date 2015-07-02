Hey Matt Damon! Chris Hemsworth called, and he wants his Thor hairstyle back.

The 44-year-old Oscar winner debuted his ponytail on Thursday when he stepped out in Beijing, China for a press conference about his film The Great Wall. (Let us also point out that he's holding the biggest mic flag of all time.)

While we're used to seeing Damon clean cut, and even sometimes buzzed cut, he's really pulling off the ponytail! Damon also seems to be digging the new 'do, given the high spirits he was in at the event. Maybe he can suggest this look as the perfect post-breakup hairstyle for his best friend, Ben Affleck?

It's still unclear if the Good Will Hunting star grew out his hair for a role, or if he just wants to fit in with the surfers this summer.

As for The Great Wall -- also starring Andy Lau, Jing Tian and Pedro Pascal, and directed by Zhang Yimou -- the film is about the mystery centered around the construction of the Great Wall of China. The thriller doesn't hit theaters in the U.S. until Nov. 2016.

What do you think of Damon's ponytail? Hit or miss?