Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc say they weren’t invited to Jennifer Aniston’s wedding.

As Gossip Cop reported, Aniston wed Justin Theroux at her home last Wednesday. The more than 70 guests thought they were attending a surprise birthday party for Theroux, only to find out it was actually their wedding. Courteney Cox served as maid of honor, and fellow “Friends” star Lisa Kudrow was also in attendance.

But both Perry and LeBlanc were missing, and they actually had no idea about the nuptials until the news broke. “It was a surprise to me as well,” Perry told People when asked about his former co-star tying the not. “I wasn’t invited. So what can you do?”

Still, Perry offered, “They’re a lovely couple, and I’m happy for them.” LeBlanc similarly called Aniston and Theroux a “great couple.” “I think she’s happy. And that’s all I care about is that Jen’s happy,” he said, adding, “If she wanted me there, I would have been there.”

As it turns out, though, LeBlanc was also MIA for Aniston’s first wedding to Brad Pitt. He recalled to People, “I was in Austria working. She called me, and she was like, ‘You’re really not coming to my wedding?’ And I was like, ‘I asked them if they could change the schedule. I would fly and clap and fly out.’ And they said, ‘We can’t do it. It’s too tight.'”

LeBlanc added, "It was a small-budget movie in Austria you've never heard of. Probably should have left anyway, but s--- happens. What are you going to do?" Indeed. As for the Theroux wedding, it's not clear whether David Schwimmer received an invite.