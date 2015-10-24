Maureen O'Hara is dead, it was announced on Saturday. She was 95.

The screen legend's manager confirmed the sad news, revealing she died in her home in Boise, Idaho. In a statement, O'Hara's family says, "She passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family as they celebrated her life listening to music from her favorite movie, The Quiet Man." It&'s not clear if O'Hara was suffering from any illness.

Per the Associated Press, a family biographer further states, "As an actress, Maureen O'Hara brought unyielding strength and sudden sensitivity to every role she played. Her characters were feisty and fearless, just as she was in real life. She was also proudly Irish and spent her entire lifetime sharing her heritage and the wonderful culture of the Emerald Isle with the world."

Indeed, O'Hara embraced her nationality even as she found success as a Hollywood film star. She kicked off her career in the United States with The Hunchback of Notre Dame in 1939. The Oscar-winning How Green Was My Valley followed. In 1947 came The Parent Trap, and then many more movies and some TV appearances.

O'Hara was revered not just for acting skills but her screen presence, particularly her signature red hair. Last year, she received an honorary Academy Award, even though she was never nominated for an Oscar during her decades-long career. The honor was presented by Clint Eastwood and Liam Neeson, with the declaration saying, "To Maureen O'Hara, one of Hollywood's brightest stars, whose inspiring performances glowed with passion, warmth and strength."

O'Hara is survived by her daughter, grandson, and two great-grandchildren.