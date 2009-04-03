NEW YORK (AP) -- Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are still meditative about their trip to India.

The two remaining Beatles are sharing the stage Saturday night when McCartney headlines Radio City Music Hall.

McCartney said at a press conference Friday that the Maharishi had given the band a "great gift." He said it came at a time "when we were looking for something to kind of stabilize us toward the end of the crazy 1960s."

Saturday's concert, called "Change Begins Within," benefits the David Lynch Foundation. The organization's initiative is to teach one million at risk youths mediation techniques.

Besides Starr, McCartney will be joined by Sheryl Crow, Donovan, Eddie Vedder, Ben Harper, Moby, Paul Horn, Bettye LaVette and some surprise guests.