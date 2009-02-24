Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have proven the naysayers right.



The "Transformers" hottie and former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star have broken off their engagement and parted ways, reports Usmagazine.com.



"The relationship had run its course," a source told the celeb magazine. "They both realized the time had come to go their separate ways. It's completely amicable, and they are remaining friends."



They are now "both focusing on their careers," adds the insider.



Fox, 22, first met Green, 35, in 2004 and got engaged in November 2006. They even got tattoos of each other's names (she put his name on her hip).



Green is a regular on FOX's "Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles." He previously dated fellow "BH, 90210" stars Tiffani Amber Thiessen and later Vanessa Marcil, with whom he has a 6-year-old son, Kassius Lijah.



Fox will reprise her role as Mikaela in "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen," in theaters in June, and star in the Diablo Cody-scripted "Jennifer's Body," scheduled to premiere this fall.