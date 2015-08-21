Megan Fox has officially filed for divorce, Gossip Cop confirms. In her court papers, Fox cites “irreconcilable differences,” and asks for joint custody of her two sons with Brian Austin Green. The date of separate for the couple is noted as June 15.

Reportedly, Fox and Green do not have a prenup so their assets will be divided in half, according to California’s community property law. By all accounts and from what Gossip Cop hears the split is “amicable” and the two remain on “good terms,” and even still live together.

As Gossip Cop previously reported, Fox and Green announced their separation earlier this week. The two were together for 11 years before splitting up. Fox and Green met on the show “Hope & Faith.” They got engaged in 2006, briefly split in 2009, and then wed in Hawaii in June 2010.

Fox and Green welcomed their first child, a son named Noah, in 2012 and then another son, Bodhi, in 2014. Green has an older son named Kassius from a previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil.

TMZ claims Fox will most likely have to shell out spousal support to Green because she’s been the bigger breadwinner in the family for a number of years.