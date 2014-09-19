Megan Hilty is a mommy! The "Smash" star welcomed her first child, a daughter, with actor husband Brian Gallagher, her rep confirms to Us Weekly.

Baby girl Viola Philomena was born on Thursday, Sept. 18, in New York City, the rep tells Us.

The actress and Broadway veteran was vocal and effusive throughout her pregnancy, admitting that she craved everything that was off limits.

"I want everything I can't have: Sushi, tuna fish. I was never a sweets person, and now I have to have at least one cookie every day. Lots more sweets than I'm used to," the bubbly blonde said. "I make my husband's coffee in the morning, just so I can stick my face in and smell it before I give it to him, because I gave it up. I know you can have stuff in moderation, but I'm leaving it all behind," she added. "I really want the whole bottle of wine. Like, what's one glass good for?!"

After a fun-filled baby shower in August in New York City, Hilty told Us, "[It] was awesome and we were surrounded by friends and family. I heard the mimosa bar was pretty great too!"

Hilty married longtime love Gallagher in a Las Vegas ceremony in November 2013.