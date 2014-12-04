Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green were hit by a drunk driver in Los Angeles on Thursday night, Gossip Cop confirms. The Los Angeles Police Department tells us the incident took place near Benedict Canyon Drive and Mulholland Drive at around 9:15 p.m. local time.

Green was behind the wheel when the suspect, a 35-year-old man named Ignacio Demaria, “crossed over the double yellow lines into opposing traffic, and collided” with the couple’s car, the LAPD spokesperson tells Gossip Cop. Thankfully, there were no reports of injuries, but the impact was reportedly severe enough to blow a tire on Green’s vehicle.

Demaria was booked for driving under the influence, though the LAPD could not disclose his blood alcohol level. It’s unclear if he is still in jail. Gossip Cop has reached out to reps for Green and Fox for comment.

Fox and Green welcomed son Bodhi earlier this year, joining big brother Noah, and the actor’s son Kassius from a prior relationship. In the hours before the accident, Fox was on Facebook encouraging her fans to “give back by bidding on a signed holiday ornament” benefitting the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. She and Fox were also photographed on a breakfast date Thursday morning.

