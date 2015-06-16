Meghan McCain, the daughter of 2008 presidential candidate John McCain, said in a new interview that she thinks TLC needs to cancel “19 Kids & Counting” after Josh Duggar admitted molesting five minor girls, including his sisters Jill and Jessa, when he was a teen.

During her interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” McCain acknowledged she was “never a fan of the Duggars” and she “continue[s] not to be a fan of theirs.” She expressed, “I think TLC should definitely pull their show.”

The outspoken activist also opened up about her support for the LGBT community and, referencing Caitlyn Jenner, noted she’s happy she’s not “the only Republican who’s an LGBT-ally and advocate.” Speaking specifically about Jenner’s Vanity Fair debut earlier this month, McCain said, “I’m just so happy that [Caitlyn’s] in such a great place in her life. And I’m so happy with the overall response to her. It’s just such a beautiful time to see so much cultural change happening.”

Shortly after Jenner’s big reveal, McCain lashed out on Twitter at former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, calling him “one of the truly great imbeciles of our time,” after he jokingly said that he would have pretended to identify as a woman when he was younger if that meant he could shower with the female students during gym class.

McCain told “ET” that she didn’t find Republican presidential hopeful’s joke to be funny, and that’s why she slammed him on Twitter. “He made a really anti-trans comment, and I just thought it was really close-minded,” said McCain, adding, “His comments are just so dated and so archaic, and it’s not the party I’m in or the party I represent, so I got a little feisty on Twitter.”