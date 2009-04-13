Entertainment Tonight.

ET has obtained the divorce papers filed by Mel Gibson's wife, Robyn, in the Los Angeles Superior Court.

After 28 years of marriage, Robyn is citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the separation from the actor and is asking for joint physical and legal custody of their youngest son Thomas, who turns 10 tomorrow. She is also seeking jewelry and some other property along with spousal support.

According to a statement from Mel's rep released on the actor's behalf, "Throughout our marriage and separation we have always strived to maintain the privacy and integrity of our family and will continue to do so."

A source tells ET the couple has been separated for nearly three years. Mel and Robyn have 7 children: Hannah, twins Edward and Christian, William, Louis, Milo and Thomas, who is the only minor.

