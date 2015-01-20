Mel B rushed her husband Stephen Belafonte to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, Gossip Cop has learned. The “America’s Got Talent” judge’s husband was suffering from severe back pain when he was admitted. It’s unclear what precipitated the pain.

Just a month ago, Mel B was taken to a London hospital. While initially there were rumors of domestic violence, later reports claimed the former Spice Girl had suffered from an ulcer, resulting in her missing the first of the two-part “X Factor UK” finale. At the time, Belafonte blasted the abuse allegations on Twitter as both “disgusting” and “untrue.” The two were seen days later on Christmas in an Instagram photo Mel B posted. She later posted another note that said, “For the record my hubby never would lay a hand on me.”

Gossip Cop has reached out to a rep for Mel B for more clarification about Belafonte’s ailment, but has yet to hear back. The singer and Belafonte secretly wed in Las Vegas in 2007. They have one child together, a daughter named Madison, who was born in 2011. Mel B also has a daughter from her first marriage to Jimmy Gulzar and a daughter from her relationship with Eddie Murphy, while Belafonte has a daughter with an ex-girlfriend.