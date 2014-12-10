Mel Gibson is NOT romantically pursuing Katie Holmes, despite a new rumor. Gossip Cop can exclusively bust the story, which comes from the National Enquirer, an outlet that has spent recent months incorrectly linking Holmes to Jamie Foxx and Orlando Bloom.

According to an “insider” for the Enquirer, “Mel drools over Katie! She’s everything he wants in a woman — sexy, intelligent, independent — real wife material.” The tab’s source adds, “Mel’s trying to arrange a date with Katie through mutual acquaintances. He’s convinced she’ll fall for his charms if she’ll sit down for dinner with him.”

Gibson is allegedly hopeful he can land Holmes. “Mel’s taken a real beating over the past few years, which is why he’s kept such a low profile,” explains the Enquirer insider. “But despite everything he’s been through, he’s incredibly self-confident and believes he’s as big a catch as ever.”

Whether or not Gibson is a great catch, the claim that he is going after Holmes struck us as odd, so we investigated the report about him trying to arrange a date with the actress. Lo and behold, the Enquirer seems to have gotten some bad information. A rep for Gibson tells Gossip Cop exclusively that the story is “not true.”