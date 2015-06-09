She may be getting her Antonio heart tattoo removed, but Melanie Griffith still has a little love for her ex Antonio Banderas.

The 57-year-old actress reunited with Banderas, 54, at their daughter Stella's high school graduation on Sunday, and all seemed amicable.

WATCH: 7 of Hollywood's Friendliest Divorces

"Mama, Stella and Papi," Griffith wrote with a photo of her daughter and the Puss and Boots actor. "Our angel is amazing. Beginning the next chapter of her life! Freedom!!"

Griffith captured lots of moments from the family celebration and had no problem posting pics of her ex to her Instagram.

"Father and daughter celebrating at Bacclaureate luncheon!" she captioned a pic of Stella with her dad. "So sweet!!"

Another photo of Griffith and her daughter showed that the actress still has a band-aid over her tattoo where Banderas' first name used to be before she started erasing it. "Stella and Mama at Graduation luncheon #proudmama," she wrote.

PHOTOS: Kris Jenner Vacations with Dakota Johnson and Melanie Griffith

"Fifty Shades of Grey" star Dakota Johnson, Griffith's daughter with ex Don Johnson, was also around for the festivities. "Me and my fabulous kids! Stella, Alexander, and Dakota," the proud mom wrote. "My joy, my heart, my life is theirs."

NEWS: Dakota Johnson's Tense Fifty Shades Convo with Mom Melanie Griffith Turns Painful

In June 2014, Griffith filed for divorce from Banderas after 18 years of marriage. The two first met in 1995 while working on the film "Too Much."

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Melanie Griffith erases Antonio Banderas from her heart; tattoo now empty following split

Celeb kids who are following in their parents' footsteps

Shocking celebrity splits