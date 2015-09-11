Melissa Joan Hart is upset with what she believes to be an inappropriate lack of 9/11 coverage.

Friday is the fourteenth anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, and Hart took to both Twitter and Instagram to complain that television news channels weren’t sufficiently honoring the memory of those who lost their lives on that fateful day. The actress ranted on Twitter, “Extremely disappointed in @foxnews and @CNN for not having continual coverage of Sept11 memorial &names listed on the banner!!”

A follower responded asking, “To be fair, is it necessary? Is it done on Dec 7? Why do we always need reminders? Why do we love tragedy?” Hart wrote in reply, “It should be! Those are two defining moments in our nations path that need to be remembered and taught!” She went on to a post a widely-shared photo of a rainbow over Ground Zero on Instagram, writing, “This lightens my heart as I wake up today and am discouraged by the lack of footage around the memory of those lost.”

“Have we so quickly forgotten about the victims, the survivors, the families left behind and the first responders who so heroically ran into the buildings while everyone else ran out?!” continued Hart. “At least this photo reminds us that there is a hope for peace and love in the world and a promise for a better place in eternal peace.”

Returning to Twitter, Hart then tweeted, “My children need to know that this day changed our lives in the U.S. and the world and without solid news coverage, I’m discouraged.” The mom of three went on, “If kardashians can be covered 24/7 why can’t we have one day dedicated to a moment in history that changed our path? I don’t need to see tragedy, I need to see stories of healing &memory!”

It’s worth noting that some networks, such as MSNBC, do have extensive 9/11 coverage today, as do many of the local of the New York stations. TELL US: What do you think of Hart’s posts?

