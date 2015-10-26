She's keeping it off!

Melissa Joan Hart, who revealed a 40-pound weight loss in early 2015, showed on Oct. 25 that she's been successful at keeping up with her slim figure.

The 39-year-old rocked her own designer's Patriotic-inspired King Of Harts T-shirt as the company hosted the 26th Annual Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation A Time For Heroes Family Festival at Smashbox Studios in Culver City, Calif.

Melissa and her husband, Mark Wilkerson, are the creators of the King of Hearts children's collection.

The "Melissa & Joey" actress paired her tee with a pair of slim denim jeans, an army green jacket and brown boots.

She was joined at the event by her husband and their three sons: 9-year-old Mason, 7-year-old Braydon and 3-year-old Tucker.

Other stars in attendance included Tori Spelling, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Alyson Hannigan.

The Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation aims to end pediatric HIV/AIDS through research, advocacy, and prevention and treatment programs.

All of funds raised at the event was donated to support EGPAF's mission.