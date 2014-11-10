Melissa Rivers tells ET that she is "terribly disappointed" after learning that a medical procedure where her mother Joan Rivers suffered a fatal complication included numerous errors on the medical personnel's part.

"As any of us would be, Ms. Rivers is outraged by the misconduct and mismanagement now shown to have occurred before, during and after the procedure," Melissa's rep said in a statement.

Joan Rivers, 81, passed away on Sept. 4 of brain damage due to lack of oxygen after she stopped breathing days earlier during an endoscopy.

In a further investigation into the death of the comedienne, the Department of Health released Monday that errors made at Yorkville Endoscopy included failure to keep proper medication records and snapping photos while Joan was unconscious.

There was conflicting information in Rivers' medical records in regards to the amount of Propofol, a sedation drug, she was given during the procedure. Investigators also got conflicting stories as to the time resuscitation began.

Another shocking find was that a surgeon who was not a member of the medical staff was granted permission to administer the two nose and throat scoping surgeries. It's also noted that a staff member snapped photos of Rivers while she was unconscious and without her consent.

The report (via The Associated Press) claims the NY clinic "failed to identify deteriorating vital signs and provide timely intervention."

"Moving forward, Ms. Rivers will direct her efforts towards ensuring that what happened to her mother will not occur again with any other patient," Melissa's rep's statement concludes.

As many suspect, this new information could lead to a lawsuit.

