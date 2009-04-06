Bachelor star Melissa Rycroft didn't win over the judges on Monday's Dancing With the Stars.

She and partner Tony Dovolani earned one of their lowest scores of the season, a 25 out of 30, for their Paso Doble, dropping them out of the top three.

Although judge Bruno Tonioli called her a "molting heartbreaker," Carrie Ann Inaba noted that she "needed more curve."

Sex and the City movie star Gilles Marini and partner Cheryl Burke maintained the top spot, with a score of 29 for their Paso Doble.

Marini said he wasn't bummed he didn't nab another perfect 30 score, adding that he got lost a bit during his dance.

"I had to follow Cheryl's movement completely because I couldn't hear a single note," he said.

Added Burke, "The girls screaming were so loud!"

Shawn Johnson and partner Mark Ballas got a 26 for their waltz, landing them in second place for the night.

"I felt very Marilyn Monroe-ish in this dress. A lot older," the Olympic gymnast, 17, told Us. "But I feel great. I had a great time doing the dance. I thought it was better than last week -- which was good."

Tying Johnson and Ballas: Lil' Kim and Derek Hough, who also nabbed a 26 for their waltz.

"We felt awesome tonight," Hough told Us. "It's hard to go last because you're sitting there waiting, but she was so good. This dance was not an easy one."

Although they improved slightly from last week, Steve-O and his partner Lacey Schwimmer still ended up at the bottom with only 18 points.

"I'm okay," he told Us after the show. "I am just calculating in my head how much we have to improve our dance and get votes to stay in the competition."