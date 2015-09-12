Melissa Joan Hart is apologizing for offering free shipping in honor of 9/11 for purchases made from her King Of Harts clothing line.

As Gossip Cop reported, Hart ranted on Friday morning, the 14th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks, that there wasn’t enough coverage of the tragedy. She complained that television news networks should be doing more to pay tribute, even saying that if the Kardashians can be covered “24/7,” there should be one day “dedicated” to 9/11 coverage. Hart later in the day then announced King Of Harts would give free shipping to anyone who used the code “911.”

That did NOT go over well, as Hart was accused of exploiting the holiday for her own personal, financial gain. She initially addressed the backlash for her comments and discount on Friday night, tweeting, “I hope those that know what I stand for know that I never meant to have the attention turn to me today. I was merely venting.” She issued a more formal apology, however, on Saturday morning.

“I want to apologize for yesterday’s free shipping post. It was meant to be my small way to give something back. I wanted to cover the shipping charges as a heartfelt gesture, not an exploit of 9/11,” Hart wrote on Facebook. “I see now how it was interpreted and viewed as being in bad taste. I apologize. It was a mistake.”

Hart's post concluded, "I did not want to draw attention away from what the focus of yesterday should have been. And for that, I am sad."