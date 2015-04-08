Melissa McCarthy has NOT been asked by the producers of “Mike & Molly” to gain weight, despite an entirely fabricated report. Gossip Cop can bust this big fat lie. A source close to the actress tells us it’s untrue.

The claim was first floated by In Touch. According to the tabloid, while McCarthy is “flaunting her 50-pound weight loss,” the producers of her CBS show are unhappy about it. A so-called “insider” is quoted as saying, “They’re worried that it will turn off loyal viewers” because the show’s premise is based on how her “Molly” character met “Mike,” played by Billy Gardell, at an Overeaters Anonymous meeting.

The magazine says the producers of the show have tried to figure out how to incorporate her weight loss into the next season, but “aren’t happy” because they don’t want to do a show like “The King of Queens,” which was about “a big guy and skinny wife.” In Touch conveniently provides an out for itself by adding, “There is nothing anyone can do because there is no weight clause in Melissa’s contract.”

The tabloid seemingly wanted to do a story about McCarthy’s weight loss and needed something juicy, so it somehow found this supposed angle, but it’s simply made up. An actual McCarthy insider tells Gossip Cop exclusively the In Touch tale is “nonsense” and “garbage.”