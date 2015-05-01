Melissa Rivers says her mother Joan Rivers’ death was “100 percent preventable” in a “Today” show preview clip for an interview set to air on Monday. In her first television interview since the comedian’s passing last year, Rivers says she was in disbelief seeing her mother in the hospital during her final days. “I just couldn’t believe what I was seeing… It becomes very surreal,” she tells Matt Lauer.

As Gossip Cop previously reported, Rivers filed a lawsuit against Yorkville Endoscopy, where her mother had gone for minor throat surgery last August. While there, the comedian suffered complications from a procedure and went into a cardiac arrest before being rushed to a hospital, where she was placed in a medically-induced coma before being taken off life support and dying a week later. Rivers alleged in her suit that there was “gross medical malpractice,” noting no one called 911 for 12 minutes or performed a tracheotomy or monitored her mom’s vital signs.

Lauer asks Rivers if there was anything specific the clinic could have done to save her mother’s life. “How about paying attention to the vital signs?” replies Rivers. “How about having a properly equipped crash cart?” Watch a preview clip here of Melissa Rivers’ interview on the “Today” show about her mom’s death and tell us what you think.

