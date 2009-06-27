The nanny who cared for Michael Jackson's three children is providing new insight into the King of Pop's battle with prescription drugs.

In an interview with The Times of London, Grace Rwaramba - who worked for Jackson for more than a decade - reveals that she had to pump Jackson's stomach "many times" after he'd taken a dangerous combination of drugs.

"He always mixed so much of it," Rwaramba, 42, is quoted as saying. "There was one period that it was so bad that I didn't let the children see him. He always ate too little and mixed too much."

Look back at Michael Jackson's life

Distraught over Jackson's drug use, she once proposed an intervention, contacting his mother Katherine and sister Janet for help, only to find herself fired by the King of Pop.

"He didn't want to listen; that was one of the times he let me go," says Rwaramba, who started out as an office assistant.

Revisit Michael Jackson's most unforgettable moments

Rwaramba, who was last fired in December, also shed light on Jackson's debt (he was reportedly awash in about $400 million in debt at the time of his death).

Last April, when she visited Jackson's children -- Prince, now 12; Paris, 11; and Blanket, 7 -- she had to buy balloons for Paris' birthday because the singer was so broke.

Says Rwaramba, "Michael had no idea about money."

See Us' photo tribute to stars who have died too soon

On Friday, the day after Jackson died, Rwaramba said the singer's mother Katherine called her from Michael's rented L.A. house and asked where he kept his money. "She said, 'Grace, the children are crying. They are asking about you. They can't believe that their father died. Grace, you remember Michael used to hide cash at the house. I am here. Where can it be?'"

She told Katherine to look "at the garbage bags and under the carpets," Rwaramba recalled. "She said, 'Grace, where are you? Come. I will pick you up from the airport.' She sounded so strong. So strong!"

Rwaramba is now meeting with Los Angeles detective investigating Jackson's death.