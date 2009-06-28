NEW YORK (AP) -- Michael Jackson's father doubts that stress over an upcoming concert tour may have done in the King of Pop.

In an interview on Fox News Channel?s "Geraldo at Large," Joe Jackson also said his son is going to be larger in death than he was in life, but wished he was around to see the public outpouring of affection since his death Thursday.

Joe Jackson told Geraldo Rivera that the Jackson family is "pretty strong" and coping with their loss.

As for Jackson's children, he said: "My grandchildren are fantastic."