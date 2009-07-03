Entertainment Tonight What kind of music was the King of Pop dreaming up before he died? The late star was at work on a pop album and classical, instrumental pieces, says Billboard.com. On the pop album, he was collaborating with songwriter Claude Kelly and R&B star Akon, who says Michael was inspired by popular demand for tickets to his shows. "He said, 'My fans are still there. They still love me. They're alive,'" Akon says. "His kids are like his first priority, and they had never seen him perform live. He was trying to create the most incredible show for his kids." Akon says he and Michael had their final conversation three months before the King of Pop died. "He would always tell me to eat right and ask me if I was exercising and drinking water," he says. "He'd always stress you had to take care of yourself before you can go off and do anything else." Michael reached out to composer David Michael Frank to assist him with his classical music, says Billboard. "He had two demos of two pieces he'd written, but they weren't complete," says Frank. "For one of them, he had a whole section of it done in his head. He had not recorded it. He hummed it to me as I sat at the keyboard in his pool house and we figured out the chords-I guess this recording I made is the only copy that exists of this music." "He seemed totally healthy, not frail, and gave me a firm handshake when we met. He seemed in good health, had a good voice and was in good spirits," Frank adds. "He was very skinny, but from what I knew, he was always thin." Related stories on ETonline.com:A Life in Pics: Michael Jackson in the 1990s Behind the Scenes of Michael Jackson's 'This is It' Concert