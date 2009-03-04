LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Michael Jackson has filed a lawsuit to try to stop the scheduled auction of thousands of his personal possessions.

The King of Pop's company, MJJ Productions, filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday against Julien's Auction House. It claims founder Darren Julien promised to send Jackson an inventory of sale items, but that the singer hasn't given permission to move them all.

The suit claims many of the items are "priceless and irreplaceable" and describes the attempt to sell them as "malicious, fraudulent, extreme, outrageous and without any legal justification whatsoever."

Julien was out of the country Wednesday and did not immediately respond to an e-mail and phone call seeking comment.