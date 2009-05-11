Actor Mark Landon, eldest son of Little House on the Prairie star Michael Landon, was found dead Monday at his home. He was 60.

The cause of death was not immediately known, but there was no evidence of foul play, Sgt. David Infante of the Los Angeles County sheriff's office tells the Associated Press.

Mark starred in three movies, including 1991's Us, a CBS TV movie written and directed by his father, who died of cancer at age 54 the same year.

Mark was among Michael's nine children. Michael adopted him after marrying his mother, Dodie Levy-Fraser, in 1956.