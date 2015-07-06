More good news for the Buble family!

As Michael Buble's 1-year-old son, Noah, recovers at home from a recent scalding water accident, the tot is making a big announcement for his famous parents. They're expecting baby No. 2!

In an Instagram video posted on Monday, little Noah is seen rocking a set of yellow Minion pajamas and touching his mother Luisana Lopilato's bare belly.

"Who's that in there?" the singer asks, as Britney Spears' "Oops!... I Did It Again" plays in the background. "Baby!" Noah proudly declares, as dad laughs behind the camera.

Buble, 39, and Lopilato, 28, tied the knot in March 2011 in the bride's native Buenos Aires, Argentina. Noah, born in August 2013, is the first child for both parents.

