The king of daytime talk has passed away.

Michael King, the man who helped launch Oprah Winfrey, Dr. Phil and Rachael Ray's shows, died Wednesday in Los Angeles at age 66, ET confirms.

TMZ is reporting that King had been at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood for three weeks in the facility's intensive care unit and was taken off life support yesterday after being admitted with pneumonia.

Brothers Michael and Roger King inherited King World Productions from their father, Charles King, and went on to bring "The Oprah Winfrey Show" to syndication in the 1980s. King World Productions also teamed up with Harpo Productions to make Dr. Phil and Rachael Ray successful daytime TV hosts.

The King brothers also obtained the rights to the wildly popular game shows "Jeopardy" and "Wheel of Fortune."

King World was acquired by CBS in 2000.

In addition to all his TV endeavors, King was also a sports fan. The New Jersey native had been part-owner of the New York Yankees, New Jersey Nets and New Jersey Devils.

