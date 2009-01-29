NEW YORK (AP) -- Michelle Obama's brother is working on a book, part tribute to his family and part inspirational guide. "I've been privileged to know some extraordinary people in my life," Craig Robinson, whose "A Game of Character" will be published next year by Gotham Books, said in a statement issued Thursday. "I've watched as my sister Michelle, a rock of a mother, became a leader in her own right. My brother-in law, President Barack Obama, who I knew from the first time I met him had something special, continues to inspire all of us." Robinson, who coaches men's basketball at Oregon State University, introduced his sister last summer at the Democratic National Convention in Denver. Gotham is an imprint of Penguin Group (USA).