The Fast and Furious 7 cast is a supportive family.

Michelle Rodriguez opened up to ET on Wednesday about how she and her co-stars have been there for the late Paul Walker's 16-year-old daughter Meadow after he tragically died in a car crash at the age of 40 in 2013.

"She's been pretty incognito ever since everything happened. We just try to be supportive and let her know we're here if she ever wants it," Rodriguez said at the Treyarch Studios in Santa Monica, California, where she tried out Call of Duty: Black Ops III. "Whatever she wants, she's got it."

At the 2015 Teen Choice Awards on Aug. 16, Rodriguez and Vin Diesel gave Meadow a special thanks while accepting the Choice Action/Adventure Movie award.

"Since this is a Teen Choice Award, you beautiful teens, there is one teen in the audience that is a part of the family that kept us going," Diesel explained onstage before thanking Meadow specifically. "It was Paul Walker's family, his brothers, his parents, that kept us going while we were filming Furious 7."

"For Vin, it was just - 'Hey, we're here for you. Just remember that -- there's a deep connection there, and if you ever want to pull that card, you got it, whenever you want it,'" Rodriguez recalled.

While Meadow was in attendance at the Teen Choice Awards, she never appeared on stage or in the audience.

"She's a private girl," Rodriguez explained. "She doesn't want anybody messing with her, wants to be left alone. Whatever she wants -- that's what's best."