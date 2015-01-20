Michelle Obama Channels 'The Good Wife' With State of the Union Outfit
The First Lady channeled her inner Alicia Florrick at Tuesday's State of the Union address.
Michelle Obama was spotted wearing a grey Michael Kors suit with a zip-up top and wide shoulders, the same outfit that Julianna Marguilies' character donned on a season five episode of the hit CBS drama The Good Wife.
The side-by-side image of the women spread like wildfire, especially after a tweet by MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell.
Back in September, Amal Clooney was spotted wearing an Alexander McQueen dress similar to one the First Lady had previously worn to a state dinner, proving that Mrs. Obama's Hollywood fashion influence is a two-way street.
