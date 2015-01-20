The First Lady channeled her inner Alicia Florrick at Tuesday's State of the Union address.

Michelle Obama was spotted wearing a grey Michael Kors suit with a zip-up top and wide shoulders, the same outfit that Julianna Marguilies' character donned on a season five episode of the hit CBS drama The Good Wife.

The side-by-side image of the women spread like wildfire, especially after a tweet by MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell.

Back in September, Amal Clooney was spotted wearing an Alexander McQueen dress similar to one the First Lady had previously worn to a state dinner, proving that Mrs. Obama's Hollywood fashion influence is a two-way street.

