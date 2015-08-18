The eyeballs emoji has never been so shady.

Mike Epps is the star of ABC's upcoming "Uncle Buck" TV series and will play Richard Pryor opposite Oprah in the Lee Daniels-directed biopic. He's also married and a father of four. So when he tried to move a Twitter conversation with a random woman named @CeciCitra into DMs, his wife, Mechelle Epps, wanted him to know she saw him:

DAWG WTF LMFAO pic.twitter.com/7TJTZhgaLv

— ceciCitra (@CeciCitra) August 18, 2015

Oh yeah, she saw him all right.

We don't even know what our favorite part of this is: The sheer boldness of it all. Or Ceci's unapologetic confidence in saying she deleted Instagram because she "wasn't getting the likes [she] deserves." It's gotta be the eyeballs though. Mechelle says so much without saying anything at all.

Anyway, Ceci tweeted back:

@MechelleEpps @TheRealMikeEpps hey. what y'all got going on over here man lmao

— ceciCitra (@CeciCitra) August 18, 2015

Contrary to what some have said, Epps' tweets have not been deleted. You can go to his timeline right now and they're all still there. That said, apparently he blocked @CeciCitra real quick:

I. Am. Weak pic.twitter.com/335SArTItD

— ceciCitra (@CeciCitra) August 18, 2015

Obviously, Twitter went nuuuuuuuts when they got a hold of the tweets and "Mike Epps" started trending worldwide. The memes were truly something to behold:

Mike Epps wife swooped in like pic.twitter.com/YYm0makk39

— AndrewDias (@KanyeHasAnStd) August 18, 2015

Mike Epps' wife came across his TL like… https://t.co/z4qkf4xI8u

— K a r i o. (@karrry_) August 18, 2015

Mike Epps wife saw him tweet the word DM and came into the TL like pic.twitter.com/pkaElPBlMI

— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 18, 2015

Mike Epps' wife popped up like: pic.twitter.com/SIKDb0ZCLP

— Ashley Stewart (@TeeBeKnowing) August 18, 2015

RT @Terence_Huie: Mike Epps: "DM me....."

Mike Epps' wife: pic.twitter.com/veRbkKQKhQ

— RAY RAY (@comedianrayray) August 18, 2015

"Yes baby I'm blocking her right now. I know--I know--yes I know." pic.twitter.com/0KdXv3iZUY

— Kar L. Stine (@karyewest) August 18, 2015

Quick reminder: What happens on the Internet stays on the Internet...forever.