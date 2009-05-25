Mike Tyson's 4-year-old daughter is on life support after being found by her 7-year-old brother hanging from a treadmill cord, according to police.

Exodus Tyson is in critical condition, according to FOX News , which first reported the story.

See the day's top news photos.

Exodus was playing near the exercise equipment while her mother was cleaning in a separate room at 10:30 this morning. The mom sent the brother to look for the 4 year old, Fox reports.

After finding her in distress, he alerted his mother, who found Exodus on a treadmill with what has been described as a cable around her neck, according to police, who call it a "tragic accident."

She immediately took the cable off her daughter, called 911 and began performing CPR.

Exodus was taken to St. Joe's Hospital.

Tyson was not at home at the time of the incident.