Ellen DeGeneres put Mila Kunis in the hot seat when she asked the new mom to comment on a pic her fiance Ashton Kutcher posted that referred to his family as "The Kutchers." Have these two already tied the knot?

Playing coy with the talk show host, Kunis shrugged off the speculation that she's already Mrs. Kutcher, simply saying, "I don't know. We could just be a plural, like my daughter has his last name legally."

Not buying it, Ellen quips, "It says 'The Kutchers' so it sounds like you're married."

"Why would it be such a secret if you were married?" Ellen jokingly quizzes. "Are you still trying to stay on the market for men? It's a whole professional thing."

Laughing, Kunis responds, "You got it figured out Ellen."

The former "That '70s Show" co-stars have been together for four years and welcomed their daughter,Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher, this past October. While Kunis wasn't so willing to talk about her possible nuptials, she was eager to dote on her baby girl.

Their daughter was around 9 pounds at birth, which threw Kutcher, 36, and Kunis, 31, for a loop. "Because she was so big, she was like a hearty little thing; we skipped the newborn stage," the "Jupiter Ascending" star says. "She's 4 months old and wears 6 month clothing. She's a big girl ya'll."

Gushing over her baby's daddy, Kunis says the "Two and a Half Men" star is "100 percent present" when raising their child. "So his whole thing is changing diapers. The second she was born he changed the first diaper," she reveals. "And has changed multiple diapers ever since. If he's home he changes the diaper. He became a master swaddler."

She continues, "He is an amazing dad. I wouldn't have done this by myself."

