Mila Kunis reveals she owns a gun in a new interview in which she opens up about everything from her political views to life with Ashton Kutcher.

Asked by The Telegraph about Hillary Clinton running for president, Kunis says, “I would love [my daughter] to have a woman [in the White House], to think, ‘If there’s a woman president, what is there that I can’t do?'” Kunis goes on to share, “I’m a Demo­crat. My husband is a Democrat. I’m not one of those who voted for Obama and then said, ‘He didn’t do me right so now I’m off the Obama ship.’ I stand by him to this day. He’s implemented health care. It’s not perfect, but it’s beginning the process.”

The Telegraph interviewer wonders if Kunis is “disappointed” by President Obama’s “failure to make headway on gun laws,” and she makes an interesting admission. “I will say this: we have a gun at the house. But would I give it to my daughter as a gift at 15? No,” she says.

“I can take a gun apart and put it back together blindfolded,” continues Kunis. “[But] my child shouldn’t be as well trained as us, nor should she know there is a weapon in the house — ever. But I respect the gun. My husband grew up in Iowa, and is from a hunting family. He’s worked with rifles his whole life.”

Kunis’ interview was conducted after her convicted stalker, Stuart Lynn Dunn, temporarily escaped from a mental facility last month. She notes, “I probably wouldn’t have the gun if I didn’t have stalkers or people constantly trying to break into my house.”

The actress moved to the U.S. from the Ukraine when she was 7, and she was further asked about the region’s crisis with Russia. “Do I feel [the] country is in need of dire help? Yes,” she says. “Putin is a very strong-willed human being who is gathering more power, and that’s scary.”

Other domestic dangers that bother Kunis? The paparazzi, not surprisingly. Referencing the public interest in her relationship with Kutcher, Kunis tells the outlet, “I think when you are a young actor couple you are screwed. It got to a stage where I couldn’t leave the house.”

“I love what I do, but the reality is that my privacy is gone,” says, adding, “I’m not complaining. I just don’t like the idea that my child can’t go to the park with her mother. And if she does, then I have to trail a sh*tload of paparazzi with me.”

Kunis is quite happy with Kutcher, though, calling him “brilliant,” recalling how he vowed to change every single diaper after Wyatt was born last year, and describing the actor as “an incredibly hands-on dad.”