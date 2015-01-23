Miley Cyrus is glamming it up as the newest face of MAC's Viva Glam campaign. Her chic pink-shaded lipstick and gloss are available in stores and online now - and, in good ol' Miley fashion, she's been taking to her social media accounts to promote the new line.

While the pics of her posing for MAC are eye-catchingly stunning - and the 15-second teaser she uploaded to Instagram is glitzy and fun - the 22-year-old has caught a lot of flak for other photos and videos she shares on the social media app.

But, in a new interview, the "Wrecking Ball" songstress tells ET she doesn't really think about what she shares!

When asked about what her thought process is behind her posts she quipped, "Not much!"

"People go, 'Whoa. Do you ever wake up and think, 'Wow, maybe I shouldn't have Instagrammed that?' You can tell when I'm really bored, or I just woke up and I lay in bed for an hour and I'll do eight or nine posts in a row."

But on the other end of the spectrum, she goes MIA on social media when life gets hectic.

"When I'm actually busy and having a life -- people don't know what's happening," she explained, "People will literally text me and ask me if I'm okay. My managers are always like, 'Are you okay? Are you on this planet? Because we haven't heard from you, we haven't seen any Instagram posts.'"

The former Disney darling said that while she's a fan of Instagram, she realizes the enormous power it has.

"I think Instagram is fun, but there's also a lot of down sides to it I think for young girls," she told ET.

"But, I think it's also a place where you can kind of celebrate being who you are. You can make yourself, you can be whoever you want to be on Instagram which is fun… that's also dangerous, but it's really fun for people like me."

She's not oblivious to the media scrutiny surrounding her either. But Miley thinks people have the wrong idea about who she really is - calm and collected at heart.

"I think people try to make me seem a lot less centered than I am," she shared candidly. "I'm not one of those people that go, 'I'm not what you see on TV,' 'cause I am exactly what you see on TV. I'm who I am, and you see what I'm doing, and I'll never say, 'Oh I'm so sorry, I didn't mean that.'"

The star takes full responsibility for her actions too, admitting she's not exempt from making mistakes.

"You make choices and sometimes they're right, sometimes they're wrong just like in life," she explained. "Mine are magnified and people kind of try to make you seem out of control when actually I'm a pretty, happy, centered person that likes to do a lot of things for people."

All proceeds from Miley's Viva Glam line go to the MAC AIDS Fund.

"I went on tour for a while and I feel like I got to do some soul searching in a way," she said. "What did I want my music to mean? What do I kind of want my life to mean? If I'm going to sell something, and people are going to rush to get it-- I want it to kind of mean something."