Miley Cyrus is getting her vitamins through intravenous injections. The pop star posted photos of the procedure on Instagram.

“We got nufffffin but love & vittys in our veinzzzz,” Cyrus captioned a photo showing her with an IV in her left arm. She added the hashtag, “#vitaminpush.” The star’s pals, including Wayne Coyne and Katy Weaver, also tried out the process, and Cyrus shared pictures of them with IVs in their arms too.

While it may seem unconventional, Cyrus isn’t the only celebrity to embrace the practice. Kelly Osbourne shared an Instagram photo of her own session last year, writing, “Getting a #VitaminPush from my favourite nurse @maryquan i feel so Hollywood right now i can’t stop laughing! What can i say i have to stay healthy and this really does work i can’t afford to get sick right now! #GirlOnTheGo.”

Cyrus and her pals, who are celebrating Easter together, are in the midst of prepping for Coachella, the desert arts and music festival that begins next weekend. Hours before posting the IV photos, Cyrus shared a snapshot of herself and a group of friends baring their stomachs. “Us & our bellzzzzzz izzzzzz weadyyyy foooo Coachellllzzzzz,” she wrote.