Miley Cyrus posted an uncensored topless photo of herself on Instagram on Saturday night, Dec. 27, to support the “Free The Nipple” movement and organization. The photo featured the singer laying down with her left hand resting in between her fully exposed breasts, along with a caption that included the hashtags “#FreeTheNipple” and #freedats---.” Cyrus noted when posted the photo, which violates Instagram’s strict no-nudity practices, that she had no doubt “some lame ass” would flag her picture and that it would be pulled down. And it was, though Gossip Cop has a screenshot of it.

Of course, this is not the first time Cyrus has posed topless. She’s been featured on magazine covers, including W and Rolling Stone, without a shirt, and has posted other photos to social media in which she’s topless, but Cyrus has always covered up her nipples. But not this time, because she wanted to support the “Free The Nipple” organization, which states its mission is to “empower women across the world,” and “stand against female oppression and censorship.”

The group’s website notes that in the United States it’s “illegal for a woman to be topless, breastfeeding included, in 35 states,” and that “even in New York City, which legalized public toplessness in 1992, the NYPD continues to arrest women.”