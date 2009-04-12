Miley Cyrus had quite the Easter weekend.

She reunited with ex Nick Jonas for lunch at the Village Idiot restaurant in West Hollywood on Saturday.

The day before, Miley's Hannah Montana: The Movie opened with $17.3 million -- the biggest opening day ever for a G-rated live-action movie.

The movie, which earned mixed reviews, went on to earn $34 million overall this weekend. (A year ago, her 3-D concert, Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert, was No. 1 as well, with $31 million.)

The film knocked Fast & Furious to the second spot, with $28.8 million. Reese Witherspoon's animated flick Monsters vs. Aliens was No. 3, with $22.6 million, while Seth Rogen's latest movie, Observe and Report, debuted at No. 4, with $11.1 million.

Despite the smash success of Hannah Montana on the big screen, Miley recently said there will be no more movies based on her alter-ego.

"I feel like this is a TV show and we got really lucky with having the material to make one movie," she said. "To do another one, I feel like it takes away the reality of it all."