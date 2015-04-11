Miley Cyrus hung out with Mike Will Made It in a recording studio on Friday while her boyfriend Patrick Schwarzenegger enjoyed Coachella on his own with other friends. A number of outlets are interpreting their night apart as evidence of relationship problems, although there’s no specific evidence of a crisis, nor was Schwarzenegger seen getting particularly cozy with other women, as he did last month while on spring break in Mexico.

As is typical of the pop star, Cyrus documented her night with a series of Instagram posts, including one shot showing her bare breasts covered only with Band-aids. She and her producer-performer pal seemed to be having a nice evening.

In the weeks since Schwarzenegger partied with women during spring break, tabloids and webloids have been working overtime to pump out rumors about his status with Cyrus. There have been extreme stories about Cyrus descending into a “drug spiral” over the situation, reports that she is pregnant and writing a “revenge” song about her beau, and speculation about new mystery men in her life. None of it has amounted to anything. So take any dramatic interpretation of Schwarzenegger enjoying Coachella without Cyrus with a grain of salt.