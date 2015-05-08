Miley Cyrus doesn’t consider herself to be bisexual, despite a recent confession that not all of her past relationships have been “straight.” As a self-identified feminist, Cyrus says she rejects the concept of being put into any particular category, and she is determined to help other youths find strength amidst societal pressure to define people sexually. “I’m not hiding my sexuality,” Cyrus tells Time in an interview. “We love putting people into categories, but what I like sexually isn’t going to label me as a person.”

This has been a topic on Cyrus’ mind of recent. She similarly told Out that she resents the concept of being a girl. “I don’t relate to what people would say defines a girl or a boy, and I think that’s what I had to understand,” she explains. “Being a girl isn’t what I hate, it’s the box that I get put into.”

Cyrus further tells Time that part of the objective of her recently founded Happy Hippie Foundation is to utilize social media account as a means of support for LGBT youths. The singer says a fan from Michigan reached out to her about being bullied by school faculty for wearing a “Legalize Gay” T-shirt. Cyrus says she personally called the girl, who was ecstatic to hear from her idol, and assured her that freedom of expression was her legal right. “Without Happy Hippie, maybe that story wouldn’t have been heard, and she would have changed the shirt,” says Cyrus.

The singer also reflects in the Time interview on her infamous 2008 Vanity Fair photoshoot with photographer Annie Leibovitz, for which she posed wearing nothing but a satin sheet at the age of 15. “I never thought of it as sexual,” she says, adding, “Annie never thought of taking a sexual photo of a teenager. But everyone made it something it wasn’t.”