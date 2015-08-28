Miley Cyrus is clarifying her relationship status and revealing why she thinks exposing her breasts can lead to positive change in the world.

The pop star graces the cover of the Elle UK October issue, in which she says that, despite being linked to Stella Maxwell, she’s not seeing anyone exclusively. “I’m very open about it — I’m pansexual. But I’m not in a relationship,” says Cyrus. “I’m 22, I’m going on dates, but I change my style every two weeks, let alone who I’m with.”

Discussing her belief in gender fluidity, Cyrus reveals, “I don’t relate to what people have made men and women into. I know I’m more extreme and badass than most guys, but that doesn’t make me a boy. And the other night I wore a pink dress because I felt cute. I can bake a cupcake and then go play hockey.”

Cyrus explains to the magazine how being open about sexuality and her body has helped her mind. “I’ve had really bad anxiety and depression in my life and a lot of that stemmed from the way I look,” she says. “Now I really try not to give a f*ck. If you’re funny enough and cool enough and confident, that’s what will make you feel beautiful.”

And Cyrus also thinks baring her body is a means to an end. “If you get your t*ts out, and they are all looking, then you can use that space to say something and get them to listen,” she argues. In fact, she expresses some regret about her Bangerz tour, which took place before she decided to launch her Happy Hippie Foundation, which seeks to help the LGBT and homeless communities.

“I was kind of embarrassed that I got paid money to shake my ass in a teddy bear costume,” admits Cyrus. “I should not be worth the amount I am while people live on the street.” But while the former child star is looking to make an impact on the world, she insists she has no interest in becoming a politician, telling the magazine, “I couldn’t be [Barack Obama]. There are too many idiots in politics, and I have a short fuse.”

She continues, “The trouble with politics is that it’s all old men. I don’t want a man to do anything for me because they’re so disorganized. You need a woman in there taking care of sh*t.” Perhaps Cyrus should think about running for office after all. TELL US: What do you think of Cyrus’ cover story highlights?