Miley Cyrus mocked pregnancy rumors with a fake ultrasound photo posted to Instagram on Wednesday night.

As Gossip Cop reported, the tabloids are endlessly impregnating Cyrus, and Gossip Cop has busted pregnancy claims repeatedly, including twice in the last two months. The biggest offender is Life & Style, which has been running fake pregnancy cover stories about Cyrus for years.

Life & Style falsely said Cyrus was pregnant last April. The magazine wrongly said it again in November. And then in December. And then this January. And then last month. In other words, Life & Style apparently wants us to believe Cyrus has been pregnant for nearly a year now. Of course, there’s usually a twist each time. Cyrus pregnant and dumped! Cyrus pregnant and married! Cyrus telling Maria Shriver she’s pregnant with Patrick Schwarzenegger’s baby!

It’s all made-up nonsense, but at least Cyrus is having a sense of humor about the ridiculousness. In a fan-created Instagram photo she reposted, Cyrus is seen getting an ultrasound from best friend Cheyne Thomas. But Cyrus isn’t pregnant with a human baby. She’s pregnant with a pizza baby!

“The rumors are true…… @cheythom,” the pop star jokingly captioned the photo. Cyrus’ pizza obsession is well-documented, and she frequently posts images photoshopped by fans to feature the cheesy delicacy.

