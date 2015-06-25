Miley Cyrus has been named PETA’s “Sexiest Vegetarian Celebrity Of 2015,” thanks to her dedication to living a vegan lifestyle and promoting the cause on her various social media accounts. Cyrus consistently posts pro-vegan comments and photos to her Twitter and Instagram pages, urging her many followers and fans to the join the movement.

Cyrus, who once penned an ode to her deceased pet fish, cares for a handful of rescued dogs, a pig, and a kitten. She recently included the following caption to go along with an Instagram photo of a plate of veggies, “The luxurious life of a vegetarian in LA… So many good plants/fruits/veggies to eat you ain’t gottttta eat dead animals! Everything that goes into my body is aliiiiivvvve! To keeeep ME alive! Love this life!”

PETA explained how it came to crown Cyrus as the “Sexiest Vegetarian Celebrity.” In a statement on its website, the organization wrote, “After hearing the heartrending song written for her beloved blowfish and reading about her unflinching dedication to animal rights and her decision to go vegan, PETA knew that Miley Cyrus isn’t just any sexy vegetarian celebrity — she’s the Sexiest Vegetarian Celebrity of 2015!”

Cyrus beat out more than 100 other celebrity nominees for the prestigious honor, including Paul McCartney, Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres, Jessica Chastain, and Kate Mara. Jared Leto and Kristen Bell are among past recipients of the honor.